The Who Announce Huge 'Sell Out' Box Set

The Who are set to expand their class album 'The Who Sell Out' on a new Super Deluxe box set.

'The Who Sell Out' is the band's third studio album, and it's one of the first true concept albums.

Loosely themed around pirate broadcasting - at the time, under threat - it found the Mod heroes grappling with psychedelic developments.

On April 23rd a new Super Deluxe box set will be released, featuring 112 tracks across five CDs and a pair of seven inch singles.

In all, 46 unreleased tracks will be gathered, including a total of 14 previously unheard Pete Townshend demos.

The lavish package will boast an 80 page hard back book, featuring new liner notes by The Who guitarist Pete Townshend as well as rare posters, inserts, and other memorabilia.

'The Who Sell Out' Super Deluxe box set will be released on April 23rd.

