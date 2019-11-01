The Who Announce First New Album In 13 Years

The Who are set to release a brand new album later this year.

The rock legends went through some downtime of late, with Roger Daltrey releasing a book in 2018.

It seems that work on a new project has been ongoing for some time, with the band set to release a new LP in 2019.

Full details will be released in the coming months, but the project seems to have orchestral leanings.

Pete Townshend said: “Dark ballads, heavy rock stuff, experimental electronica, sampled stuff and Who-ish tunes that began with a guitar that goes yanga-dang”.

A full Stateside tour has been organised, with Roger Daltrey adding: “Be aware Who fans! That just because it's The Who with an Orchestra, in no way will it compromise the way Pete and I deliver our music. This will be full throttle Who with horns and bells on.”

Full dates can be found HERE.

