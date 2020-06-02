The White Stripes Line Up 'De Stijl' Re-Issue

The White Stripes are set to give 'De Stijl' a 20th anniversary re-issue.

The band's second album, it sound the Detroit group distilling their garage punk racket down to a fine essence.

Boasting the influence of The Sonics, Blind Willie John, and the titular Dutch art movement, 'De Stijl' is set to be given the re-issue treatment.

Part of Third Man's Vault Subscription series, the 2xLP set is packaged in a hard case, and boasts a DVD alongside a plethora of rarities.

Amongst the gems on show are AC/DC covers - 'Let There Be Rock' and 'Dog Eat Dog' - as well as a version of The Velvet Underground's 'Afterhours'.

The subscription deadline for the 20th anniversary edition of 'De Stijl' is April 30th.

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.