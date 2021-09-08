The Weeknd's 'Take My Breath' Is The Beginning Of A New Era

The Weeknd returns with new single 'Take My Breath'.

Abel Tesfaye has been teasing his new era for weeks now, following on from 2020's stunningly successful 'After Hours' album.

Out now, new single 'Take My Breath' is a grandstanding return, packed with disco-tinged energy and that insistent, funky beat.

Shades of Michael Jackson's 'Off The Wall' permeate the song, but as with The Weeknd a veneer of darkness touches every single note.

Sex and death intermingle on the chorus, with Abel crooning:

“Take my breath away / And make it last forever, babe...”

Watch the powerhouse video below.

THE DAWN IS HERE!!! TAKE MY BREATH OUT NOW !!!!! : https://t.co/DDRByHDa18 pic.twitter.com/cO3hFZcdb7 — The Weeknd (@theweeknd) August 6, 2021

