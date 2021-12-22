The Weeknd Toasts 10 Years Of 'Echoes Of Silence' With New Video

The Weeknd has celebrated 10 years of his mixtape 'Echoes Of Silence' with a new music video.

Remarkably, it was 10 years ago this week that 'Echoes Of Silence' hit the web, completing his opening trilogy of mixtapes.

Returning to the project, The Weeknd has shared a full video for its title track, featuring some ambitious CGI rendering.

Abel worked with Japanese artist Hajime Sorayama on the stylised clip, which features a giant robot traversing a dystopian landscape.

Coming across a robot incarnation of The Weeknd, the two enormous machines interact against a backdrop of lush graphic design.

Check it out below.

Speaking on Instagram, The Weeknd wrote: “The legend @hajimesorayamaofficial brought his robots to life for the first time using my song as the official score (full video out now) here’s a gift for the OG fans.”

Could a return be on the cards? Abel added: “happy holidays to all of XO… the next time i see you… will be at dawn”.

Alongside this, The Weeknd also posted a 10 minute behind-the-scenes documentary about the making of the music video: