The Weeknd Could Be Planning A New Single

The Weeknd could be set to release a new single this week.

Abel Tesfaye released his EP 'My Dear Melancholy' last year, and recently claimed to be in "album mode full effect".

Work on new material is progressing, with rumours mounting that a new single could drop in just a few days.

'Blinding Lights' is set to soundtrack the latest advert from Mercedes Benz, which hits television sets on November 29th.

Could a single drop the same day?

Well, NME reports that The Weeknd has registered a song named 'Blinding Lights' with ASCAP, crafted by The Weeknd working alongside Belly and longtime producer DaHeala.

Check out the clip below.

The Weeknd Blinding Lights



Commercial will be available 11-29-2019 on Mercedes Benz YouTube channel pic.twitter.com/0iagBqxnHu — XO (@XOQuestions) November 24, 2019

