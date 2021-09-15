The War On Drugs Share 'I Don't Live Here Anymore'

The War On Drugs have shared new song 'I Don't Live Here Anymore'.

The new single is the title track of the band's new album, their first full length project in four years.

Out on October 29th via Atlantic Records, the album finds The War On Drugs pushing their sound in fresh directions.

The songwriting remains potent, however, and 'I Don't Live Here Anymore' offers more evidence of their creative virility.

Lucius appears on backing vocals, adding extra heft to that evocative line: “We’re all just walkin’ through this darkness on our own.”

Emmett Malloy directs the video, an LA shot piece that taps into the classic imagery that the City of Angels can provide.

Photo Credit: Shawn Brackbill

