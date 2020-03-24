The War On Drugs Confirm Live Album

The War On Drugs will release new album 'LIVE DRUGS' on November 20th.

The band's first full length since 2017's 'A Deeper Understanding', this is a new project rooted in their live endeavours.

The project is culled from more than 40 hard drives, assembled over a decade's worth of concert performances.

As a result, it's a portrait of the friendship between bandleader Adam Granduciel and co-producer, guitar tech, and stage manager Dominic East.

Out on November 20th, the record is culled from all manner of different sources, ranging from tiny shows through to arenas.

Featuring some bonus cuts - a cover of Warren Zevon’s 'Accidentally Like A Martyr' for instance - it's led by a live version of 'Pain'.

Tune in now.

Tracklisting:

1. An Ocean Between The Waves (Live)

2. Pain (Live)

3. Strangest Thing (Live)

4. Red Eyes (Live)

5. Thinking Of A Place (Live)

6. Buenos Aires Beach (Live)

7. Accidentally Like a Martyr (Live)

8. Eyes to the Wind (Live)

9. Under the Pressure (Live)

10. In Reverse (Live)

