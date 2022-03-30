The Wanted's Tom Parker Dies From Brain Tumour Aged 33

The Wanted singer Tom Parker has died.

Born in Bolton, Tom Parker sought the stage from a young age, attempting X factor auditions before joining a Take That tribute act.

Deeply ambitious and highly talented, he was drawn into The Wanted's orbit and helped push the boy band to huge success.

Achieving a string of hit singles, the Anglo-Irish pop phenomenon chalked up three Top 10 albums before focussing on solo endeavours.

In October 2020 the singer confirmed that he had been receiving medical treatment, revealing that he had been diagnosed with an inoperable grade 4 glioblastoma.

Continuing his treatment throughout 2021, Tom Parker appeared alongside the Wanted during a special event at London's Royal Albert Hall.

Confirming to fans in November 2021 that his condition was "stable", it seems that his health deteriorated suddenly in the past few weeks.

Tom Parker's death was confirmed by his wife Kelsey Hardwick, who wrote on Instagram:

It is with the heaviest of hearts that we confirm Tom passed away peacefully earlier today with all of his family by his side. Our hearts are broken, Tom was the centre of our world and we can’t imagine life without his infectious smile and energetic presence. We are truly thankful for the outpouring of love and support and ask that we all unite to ensure Tom’s light continues to shine for his beautiful children. Thank you to everyone who has supported in his care throughout, he fought until the very end. I’m forever proud of you.

The Wanted in turn paid their respects to "our brother" writing "words can’t express the loss and sadness we feel. Always and forever in our hearts."