The Wandering Hearts Swoop Into View With 'Over Your Body'

The Wandering Hearts take the sounds of Americana and unwrap them, transforming them into something new in the process.

The band's debut album was a triumph, leading to a string of phenomenal live performances, taking the trio from unknowns to the main stage at Hyde Park.

The group's new album adds a fresh chapter to this story, a self-titled LP that will land on August 14th.

Taking their lush, organic songwriting to the next level, 'The Wandering Hearts' is the sound of a trio of musicians in full flow.

New single 'Over Your Body' finds the three-piece - Tara Wilcox, Chess Whiffin and AJ Dean-Revington - deepening their sound, while retaining that biting immediacy.

Highly personal, it launches an album dominated by real life experiences. The band explain:

“Tackling some of these topics can feel very heavy, especially when times seem equally tough, and asking for help is sometimes hard. However, knowing that we’re stronger together than apart is the key. Hope has become the core of what this record stands for and what it means to us. Never losing hope that we can at any moment change the outcome of our future.”

We're able to share the video before anyone else - tune in now.

