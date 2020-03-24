The View's Kyle Falconer Shares New Single 'Stress Ball'

The View frontman Kyle Falconer has shared his new single 'Stress Ball'.

The songwriter is working on a full solo album, following sessions alongside producer Frankie Siragusa at the Libertines studio in Margate.

Out later this year, the LP is called 'No Love Songs For Laura' and shows a different side to the vocalist.

New single 'Stress Ball' leads the way, and it's a Motown fuelled stomper, a song that reveals the lingering influence of Detroit soul in his home city of Dundee.

Reminiscent of Mod kings the Small Faces, it's a bursting vocal from Kyle, one that recalls his work with Mark Ronson.

"I wrote ‘Stress Ball’ in a taxi on the way to a session,” he comments. “It came to me straight away - I turned up to the session with Justin Stanley and we just instantly knew he had something there."

"For me, it was about using this song as therapy to relieve your stress. I tried to relay that in my vocal by making it fun and feel-good, rather than a serious song about being stressed. I've been writing too seriously for a while and I wanted something uplifting to make you happy and upbeat when you're listening to it."

Tune in now.

