The Velvet Underground To Release 'The Complete Matrix Tapes'

A new eight-LP box set of live recordings from The Velvet Underground has been announced.

The band's awesome live force is the stuff of legend, perhaps best preserved on the 1974 double album '1969 The Velvet Underground Live'.

That historic LP was recorded during the group's West Coast run in 1969, performing at the Family Dog alongside North Beach club The Matrix.

The Matrix club owner Peter Abram recorded these sets on a four track recorder, while super-fan Bob Quine also recorded his own versions.

These tapes have now been collected, with the best live recordings set to be collected on new 8-LP box set 'The Complete Matrix Tapes'.

Out on July 12th, it's a mammoth project, one that captures The Velvet Underground as they leave behind their third album and begin to focus on 'Loaded'.

Overhauling old material, playing rarities, and testing out fresh ideas, it's a rare chance to experience The Velvet Underground as something new and thrilling, as opposed to a historical object.

In all, 'The Complete Matrix Tapes' will feature 43 tracks, including nine never-before-released recordings. Rolling Stone editor David Fricke pens the sleeve notes, and he concludes:

“On one hand, [it] is just two nights, in one room, in the life of a working band. It also has everything they aspired to and achieved on stage, every night, everywhere: the magnificent aggression and determined joy; the fictions shot through with truth; the lasting bonds established in almost total, commercial blackout. You can easily walk into the music and never want to leave – a perfect definition of both a great rock & roll gig and a history that keeps on giving.”

Tracklisting:

LP ONE

Side 1 I'm Waiting For The Man (Version 1)

What Goes On (Version 1)

Side 2

Some Kinda Love (Version 1)

Heroin (Version 1)

LP TWO

Side 1 The Black Angel's Death Song Venus In Furs (Version 1)

There She Goes Again (Version 1)

We're Gonna Have A Real Good Time Together (Version 1)

Over You (Version 1)

Side 2

Sweet Jane (Version 1)

Pale Blue Eyes After Hours (Version 1)

LP THREE

Side 1

I'm Waiting For The Man (Version 2)

Venus In Furs (Version 2)

Some Kinda Love (Version 2)

Over You (Version 2)

Side 2

I Can't Stand It (Version 1)

There She Goes Again (Version 2)

After Hours (Version 2)

LP FOUR

Side 1

We're Gonna Have A Real Good Time Together (Version 2)

Sweet Bonnie Brown (It's Just Too Much)

Heroin (Version 2)

Side 2

White Light/White Heat (Version 1)

I'm Set Free

LP FIVE

Side 1

We're Gonna Have A Real Good Time Together (Version 3)

Some Kinda Love (Version 3)

There She Goes Again (Version 3)

Side 2

Heroin (Version 3)

Ocean

LP SIX

Side 1

Sister Ray Part 1

Side 2

Sister Ray Part 2

LP SEVEN

Side 1

I'm Waiting For The Man (Version 3)

What Goes On (Version 2)

Some Kinda Love (Version 4)

Side 2

We're Gonna Have A Real Good Time Together (Version 4)

Beginning To See The Light

Lisa Says

New Age

LP EIGHT

Side 1

Rock & Roll

I Can't Stand It Anymore (Version 2)

Side 2 Heroin (Version 4)

White Light/White Heat (Version 2)

Sweet Jane (Version 2)

