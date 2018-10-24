The Van T's Ask: 'Suis-Je Cool?'

The Van T's approach every project that carries their name with impeccable bite and style.

Guitar pop with a gothic edge, their retro chic style is married to a forward-thinking attitude that chews up fresh ideas on the daily.

Taking a little bit of a backseat to find renewed focus, The Van T's spent the bulk of 2017 in the rehearsal room, forging new paths in the only way they know how.

Breaking cover, the West of Scotland outfit are ready to share their blistering new single, as they put it "a reminder that The Van T’s are back..."

Effortlessly stylish, the pared back sound reaches towards the "essence of lust and relentlessness".

Explains singer Hannah...

"The track itself is pretty fast and furious. It’s our first track released in over a year so I guess we wanted it to be a reminder that The Van T’s are back. 'Suis-je cool?' in French means, 'Am I cool?' – it’s a song dedicated to those who feel they struggle to fit in, but should embrace everything about themselves."

"This song has a lot of passion and rage at the same time. Through this song, we wanted to put across an essence of lust and relentlessness. Essentially, it’s important to do what makes you strong and happy..."

Tune in now.

