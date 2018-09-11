The Vaccines Share 'All My Friends Are Falling In Love'

The Vaccines have shared taut new single 'All My Friends Are Falling In Love' - tune in now.

The band returned earlier in the year with new album 'Combat Sports', a visceral full length that tapped into the red hot energy of their live shows.

With a host of headline shows set to launch 2019 with a bang, The Vaccines have found the time to sneak out a new single.

'All My Friends Are Falling In Love' was penned by frontman Justin Hayward-Young with collaborator Cole MGN, while production comes from Daniel Ledinsky.

It's a biting, anthemic offering, slightly more pop in tone than 'Combat Sports' but completely gripping with its incisive indie songwriting.

Tune in now.

Catch The Vaccines at the following shows:

January

25 Brighton Dome

26 Oxford O2 Academy – SOLD OUT

28 Blackburn Main Hall @ King Georges Hall

29 Newcastle O2 Academy – SOLD OUT

30 Motherwell Concert Hall and Theatre – SOLD OUT

February

1 Cardiff The Great Hall – SOLD OUT

2 Exeter Great Hall

3 Southampton O2 Guildhall Southampton

5 Leicester O2 Academy SOLD OUT

7 Guildford G Live

8 London The Roundhouse – SOLD OUT

9 London The Roundhouse

For tickets to the latest shows by The Vaccines click HERE.

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.