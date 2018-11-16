The Vaccines, Kylie Team Up For Shaun The Sheep Collaboration

The Vaccines and Kylie Minogue will team up to pen a new song for the soundtrack of the new Shaun The Sheep film.

Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon is incoming, and it seems that the soundtrack will boast an unexpected collaboration.

The Vaccines spilled the beans on Instagram, revealing that they have written a brand new song with pop queen Kylie.

They wrote: "hey hey hey - vVv excited to tell u all that we have recorded a new song called LAZY with the incredible and inimitable @kylieminogue for @aardmananimations new film A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon."

The Vaccines released their studio album 'Combat Sports' last year, completing a lengthy UK tour in the process.

Kylie, meanwhile, is fresh from her Legends slot at Glastonbury, featuring a raft of her golden hits.

Here's the full trailer for Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon...

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.