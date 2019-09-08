The Utopia Strong Announce Debut Album Plans

Synth group The Utopia Strong have detailed plans for their debut album.

The three-piece group feature musicians from differing backgrounds, uniting Kavus Torabi (Gong/Cardiacs/Knifeworld/Guapo) and Michael J. York (Coil/ Teleplasmiste/Guapo) alongside record breaking snooker legend Steve Davis.

The snooker player has crafted a reputation for sterling techno sets, as well as collating an imposing collection of prog and other out-there sounds.

The Utopia Strong moves from early 70s analogue manna to early 90s Warp excursions, with their self-titled debut LP landing on September 13th.

Set to be released through Rocket Recordings, it's said to skirt with Cluster-style kosmische adventures, or even Terry Riley's wide-open innovations.

Bubbling new composition 'Konta Chorus' is online now, complete with a neat, surreal video.

'The Utopia Strong' will be released on September 13th.

Photo Credit: Al Overdrive

