The The's Matt Johnson Spreads Bill Gates, COVID-19 Conspiracy Theory

The The lynchpin Matt Johnson has vocalised his support for a conspiracy theory involving Bill Gates and COVID-19.

The songwriter has had a rocky 2020, including a brush with severe ill health.

Writing to fans on his blog , Matt Johnson detailed an extreme throat infection, and thanked NHS staff for saving his life.

He wrote: "Doctor’s orders mean I cannot sing for the next six months and even when I can I’m not sure if I’ll sound like Howlin’ Wolf or Tiny Tim! Hopefully I’ll still sound like myself."

Over the weekend the songwriter shared a meme using 'information' from the Corbett Report, alleging some involvement with Bill Gates in the genesis of coronavirus.

The theory caused consternation with fans, and quickly brought huge criticism for Matt Johnson - The The's official account is now set to 'protected'.

Here's a screenshot of the tweet.

The post-punk band THE THE yesterday tweeted out a link to a Bill Gates conspiracy theory video by Corbett to their 29K followers pic.twitter.com/g9Wx56oZPF — Anti-Fascism & Far Right (@FFRAFAction) June 14, 2020

