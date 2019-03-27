The Tallest Man On Earth Charges Back With 'I Love You. It’s A Fever Dream.'

The Tallest Man On Earth is set to return later in the year with new album 'I Love You. It’s A Fever Dream.'.

The Tallest Man On Earth - real name Kristian Matsson - last released an album in 2015, but took time out last year to chart his next direction.

New album 'I Love You. It’s A Fever Dream.' lands on June 28th, his first album in four years. It's led by new song 'I'm A Stranger Now', a typically deft, assured piece of Americana from the Swedish artist.

The simple-sounding yet technically complex guitar line offsets Kristian's vocal, one that explores a recurring theme on the new record - the way we view our lives, and ourselves.

He explains: “Making the album, I was thinking a lot about the lenses we view our lives through. For some reason, our worst tendencies seem to be carried out so loudly, while our best can go unnoticed. I’ve come to realise that some of the most powerful, most inspiring moments in my life have been the most subtle and that so often the thing that deserves my attention, is trying the least to get it.”

Catch The Tallest Man On Earth at the following shows:

June

2 London All Points East

November

2 Birmingham Town Hall

3 Edinburgh Usher Hall

4 Newcastle Sage

6 London Hammersmith Apollo

9 Manchester Albert Hall

Photo Credit: Kaitlin Scott

