The Subways Give Debut Album 'Young For Eternity' A Vinyl Pressing

Where does the time go...?

It seems as though only a few months ago The Subways were strutting across our hearts, with 'Rock And Roll Queen' becoming an all-out indie disco banger.

Remarkably, that was 15 years ago, with the band now set to give debut album 'Young For Eternity' a vinyl pressing.

Produced by Ian Broudie, the record remains as crisp as the moment we first put it on, with the re-issue programme also featuring second LP 'All Or Nothing'.

Out on February 28th, 2020 they will be on limited edition, numbered, red and limited edition, numbered, orange, 180 gram vinyl respectively and each will include a unique signed poster.

The first time either record has appeared on vinyl, the release will be complimented by a full tour, featuring The Subways performing 'Young For Eternity' in full.

Dates are as follows:

March

12 Newcastle O2 Academy

13 Glasgow Garage

14 Manchester Academy

19 Norwich Waterfront

20 Bristol O2 Academy

21 Portsmouth Pyramids

26 Birmingham O2 Institute

27 Nottingham Rock City

28 London O2 Forum Kentish Town

