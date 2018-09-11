The Strypes Split Up

The Strypes have decided to split up.

The band's raw, stripped down take on rhythm 'n' blues was injected with a punkish energy, akin to Dr Feelgood for the 21st century.

Releasing two albums, the group played a series of exhaustive tours across the land, taking their R&B sound to every nook and cranny of the UK and beyond.

It's time for The Strypes to call it quits, however, with the four-piece sharing a valedictory statement on social media.

Thanking fans for their support, the band say they have been "from Scotshouse to Tokyo and back again..."

Check out the statement below.

