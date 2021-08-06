The Strokes To Play In-Person Maya Wiley Fundraiser

The Strokes will play a special in-person show in support of New York mayoral candidate Maya Wiley this weekend.

The band are intimately tied to the city, and have thrown their weight behind the politician's campaign.

The new show takes place at the freshly revamped Irving Plaza this Saturday (June 12th), with all proceeds going to support Maya Wiley in her attempt to become New York's first female mayor.

A rare live date for The Strokes - hell, a rare live date for anyone - fans will need to provide a negative COVID test to gain entry.

Tickets go on sale from 12pm EST on June 9th.

Julian Casablancas comments...

"Maya Wiley is the most grateful, gracious, and kind-hearted bad-ass I’ve ever witnessed. The more I know her, the more I know that she is absolutely the best choice to be NYC’s next mayor. This feels like a once in a lifetime opportunity to help elevate an incredible person to a position of power where they can protect the public — instead of the usual — managing their exploitation..."

"She is the only leading candidate without a PAC, so it’s a privilege to use art to support a non-corporate candidate fighting against difficult odds. She is a benevolent warrior; at City Hall she got the cop who killed Eric Garner fired. We need to elect trustworthy people so when hard decisions need to be made behind closed doors, we know the people of NYC will be protected and in the best hands possible."

For her part, Maya Wiley comments: "I cannot even begin to describe my excitement for this concert. I am so thankful to The Strokes for their support for my campaign and my vision for this city and for their commitment to making this event happen safely and successfully."

"This concert — the first full-capacity show in over a year — is proof that New York City is on the road to recovery and I'm thrilled to be kicking off this important and joyful milestone for our city. I'm so thankful to Julian and the band for their commitment to ensuring a better future for our city and cannot wait for Saturday night."

The New York mayoral elections take place on June 22nd.

