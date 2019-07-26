The Strokes Tease 'The New Abnormal'

The Strokes have begun teasing something called 'The New Abnormal'.

The indie giants are on the comeback trail, announcing a flurry of headline and festival shows.

Touching down in Belfast later this month, The Strokes' every move has stoked expectations about their new record.

Now a new trailer has been posted on their socials, for a project named 'The New Abnormal'.

Could it be their new album? The clip utilises elements of Jean-Michel Basquiat's 1981 piece Bird On Money.

Check it out below.

