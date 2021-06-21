The Strokes Share New Single 'Starting Again'

The Strokes have shared new single 'Starting Again'.

The band have thrown their weight behind Maya Wiley's campaign to become New York mayor, recently playing an in-person benefit concert.

Now they've debuted a brand new single in her latest campaign ad, which is soundtracked by 80s leaning jammer 'Starting Again'.

Penned by Julian Casablancas and Gregg Alexander (New Radicals), it was produced by David Kahne (Paul McCartney, The Bangles) and Gregg Alexander, all of whom support Maya Wiley's campaign.

Alongside this, The Strokes have also shared an acoustic version of 'The Star Spangled Banner', as a reminder for New Yorkers to get out and vote.

In a joint statement, Julian Casablancas and Gregg Alexander said:

"In an era of voter suppression and mega donors dismantling democracy, it’s crucial to remember New York City is too important to risk handing the reins of America’s most diverse metropolis to the same kind of party machine that's controlled NY's governance for most of the 20th century... one of Brooklyn clubhouse politics, big real-estate money, and mutual back-scratching. It is time we elect Maya as the city’s first woman mayor to make things better for ALL of our futures.”

