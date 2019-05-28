The Strokes Announce New Album, London Show

The Strokes will release new album 'The New Abnormal' on April 10th.

The band are on the comeback trail, confirming a string of American and European dates.

Playing a Bernie Sanders rally in New Hampshire last night - February 10th - the group let slip a few details.

Airing the Mike Burakoff-directed video for new song 'At The Door', Julian Casablancas confirmed their new album plans.

Much-anticipated new album 'The New Abnormal' lands on April 10th, and it was recorded at Shangri-La Studios in Malibu and produced by Rick Rubin.

The Strokes will play London next week, hitting the Roundhouse on February 19th - tickets go on sale shortly.

'The New Abnormal' tracklisting:

1. The Adults Are Talking

2. Selfless

3. Brooklyn Bridge To Chorus

4. Bad Decisions

5. Eternal Summer

6. At The Door

7. Why Are Sundays So Depressing

8. Not The Same Anymore

9. Ode To The Mets

Photo Credit: Jason McDonald

