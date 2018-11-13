The Strokes' Albert Hammond Jr. Is Selling Off His Amps

The Strokes guitarist Albert Hammond Jr. is selling off some of his amplifiers and donating the funds to charity.

The guitarist has been on the road almost continually for just under 20 decades, and in that time he's amassed some fantastic gear.

Traditionally using Fender Blues Deville amps, he recently switched to the Fender Deluxe Reverb and will be selling off some of his previous acquisitions.

Teaming up with Reverb Gives, Albert Hammond Jr. will sell eight amplifiers, including:

- Two 2000 Fender Hot Rod Devilles used on The Strokes first three albums, including debut 'Is This It?'

- A 2010 Fender Hot Rod Deville 2x12 III amp used during the tour for 'Angles' and The Strokes' Hyde Park shows in 2015

- A 2010 Fender Hot Rod Deville 2x12 III amp used during The Strokes' set at Lollapalooza Argentina 2017 - the biggest show of the band’s career.

Albert Hammond Jr. comments: “These amps have been played on early Strokes albums and all over the world—two of them as recently as last year, when we played Lollapalooza Argentina in front of 90,000 people. They’re incredible, well-made amps, so I’m excited to get them into the hands of other musicians and to use the money to put music gear into the hands of students who need them.”

The money raised from these sales will be donated to The Otis Redding Foundation, Girls Rock Santa Barbara, and The Brooklyn United Music and Arts Program.

The sale continues until November 20th - to get involved click HERE.

