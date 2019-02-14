The Streets x Flohio Collide On 'How Long's It Been?'

The Streets perform with Flohio in this sensational new clip.

Mike Skinner's much-loved project opened 2019 with a flurry of live shows, re-visiting some classics and dropping in some new gems.

New release 'How Long's It Been?' is his first release since 2018, and it finds The Streets sparring with Flohio.

The sparse, UKG flavoured beat is the perfect bedrock for the pair, who spar at London's legendary Abbey Road studios.

Brought together for a Hennessy project, it feels much more than a low-key project - these are two artists who give 100% to everything against their name.

A British legend meets the newgen, 'How Long's It Been?' works fantastically well. Mike said:

"Flohio's energy is insane. She adds colour to a quite serious trap energy and makes something just as unpredictable and homespun as anyone from Atlanta. She has the juice on stage.”

Tune in now.

