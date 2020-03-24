The Streets, Tame Impala Share New Track

The Streets will release a new mixtape this summer.

Mike Skinner's legendary project reconvened 18 months ago, playing two sold out tours across the UK.

Breaking the record for pints sold in one night at London's Brixton Academy, the live activities have been peppered with new releases.

New mixtape 'None Of Us Are Getting Out Of This Life Alive' lands on July 10th, billed: "Being socially distant with Mike Skinner and friends..."

Tame Impala's Kevin Parker features on lush new single 'Call My Phone Thinking I'm Doing Nothing Better', which you can check out below:

Other confirmed guests on the new mixtape include IDLES, Ms Banks, Greentea Peng, Oscar #Worldpeace, Hak Baker, and Dapz On The Map.

