The Streets Share New Song 'Where The F*ck Did April Go?!'

The Streets have shared new song 'Where The F*ck Did April Go?!' - listen to it now.

Mike Skinner recently linked with Tame Impala on new single 'Call My Phone Thinking I'm Doing Nothing Better', before announcing plans for a new mixtape.

'None Of Us Are Getting Out Of This Life Alive' is incoming, but the creativity hasn't stopped.

Currently on lockdown, Mike Skinner finished new song 'Where The F*ck Did April Go?!' just last week, and it's an off-mixtape cut.

The B-side of the new Streets single, he comments:

"I wrote this last week. It's a weird time isn't it. We were looking forward to the Summer just like everyone else, festivals and gigs all there, new music, new stage set - but this has taken the wind from everyoneâ€™s sails. And none of us know quite how to cope with it all. I just wrote a tune the same way other people might talk to a therapist!"

Tune in now.

The Streets will release new mixtape 'None Of Us Are Getting Out Of This Life Alive' on July 10th.

