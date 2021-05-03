The Streets Share New Single 'Who's Got the Bag (21st June)'

Once again Mike Skinner, as The Streets, captures the nations socio-political attitude – this time regarding Britain’s Lockdown Finale with his roguish tune ‘Who’s Got the Bag (21st June)’.

A tantalising reprieve from club-less culture. Skinner is staunchly committed to lockdown’s end – planning in advance who’s bringing what to the nation’s biggest club night.

Following the overwhelming response to his Instagram tune teaser , ‘Who’s Got the Bag (21st June)’ is set to be ‘first in the room’ at post-lockdown parties nationwide.

Spitting puns in the face of the political elite, Skinner toys with his persecutors. He comments: “It’s a protest song, it’s saying, don’t change the date on us again!”

A hedonistic ode to the British way of life: The sesh. While maintaining a serious yet effervescent message. Mike Skinner adds: “It's also about hospitality, events and nightclubs not being able to take anymore.”

A rallying cry signally the date and time we decide lockdown ends.

Words: Amelia Lloyd

