The Streets Share New Single 'I Wish You Loved You As Much As You Love Him'

The Streets link with Donae'o and Greentea Peng on new single 'I Wish You Loved You As Much As You Love Him'.

Out now, the track features on Mike Skinner's incoming mixtape, and follows his Tame Impala collaboration.

The new single has a soulful touch to it, with the lyrical introspection matched to contributions from Donae'o and Greentea Peng.

Utilising a UK funky beat, 'I Wish You Loved You As Much As You Love Him' pairs Mike Skinner's realism against Greentea Peng's neo-soul touch.

Mike Skinner explains:

"This is a summer club song. Knowing that Donae'o is the king of UK Funky music - match made in heaven. Greentea Peng was the perfect foil for this, her melodies are unique and she's wicked. I've spent the last thre weeks working on the video for this one. It better be good".

