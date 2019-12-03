The Streets, Ed Sheeran, Bowie And More Go Under The Hammer At White Label Auction

Collectible LPs from a range of artists – from The Streets and Ed Sheeran to early David Bowie recordings – will be up for grabs this National Album Day .

The White Label Auction will be part of a week-long build-up celebrating the nation’s love of the album, giving music fans the chance to get their hands on around 300 white label LP test pressings.

It will raise funds to support the work of music industry charity The BRIT Trust – which promotes education and wellbeing through music.

The auction – the first of its kind to be held – will take place the weekend prior on Saturday 5th October at 11.00am. It will be hosted live online for UK and international collectors by the music memorabilia and vinyl records specialists Omega Auctions.

Johnny Chandler, Catalogue A&R Director at UMC, Universal Music UK – who came up with the idea – said: “It’ll be wonderful if, by auctioning these rarities, we can raise funds to support the amazing work of The BRIT Trust, whilst celebrating the ‘art of the album’ through National Album Day.

“If all goes to plan I hope as long as interest in vinyl continues, the industry can make this auction a regular event.”

The explosion in sales of vinyl in recent years has created a wealth of white label test pressings – produced to ensure the sound quality is as the artist intended. The name comes from the fact that pressings like these don’t feature sleeve/label artwork.

With as few as just five or 10 of each being produced, these first-off-the-press copies can be incredibly rare, and are much sought after by fans and collectors.

The breadth of British music will be represented in the auction, including early 60s/70s recordings from David Bowie, The Who, Eric Clapton, Dusty Springfield and The Specials (signed), to more contemporary artists like Ed Sheeran, Anna Calvi, Mark Ronson and The Streets.

National Album Day takes place on 12th October. Keep an eye on the Omega website for the White Label Auction catalogue and details on how to register to bid.

