The Staves Return With New Song 'Nazareth'

The Staves have shared new song 'Nazareth' - tune in now.

The group have been largely silent of late, with three years elapsing since their collaboration alongside New York chamber ensemble yMusic.

New single 'Nazareth' ends this silence, although it's seemingly an older song, one recorded back in 2018.

A beautiful return, it seems to hark back to everything that makes The Staves so beloved - organic songwriting with a beatific, folk-infused glow.

The band comment: "We recorded 'Nazareth' in one take on a field recorder sat outside the studio in the summer of 2018. The sun was shining and the birds were singing. We tried recording it in the studio but just kept coming back to this version. It seemed to have the magic."

"The song was intended to be in the spirit of an Irish blessing or a kind of a prayer, asking to be kept safe - but it pretty quickly became a more personal and introspective lyric. Moments of glory quickly faded. Worrying, trying. How we mean everything and nothing at the same time. To everyone, to no-one."

Tune in now.

