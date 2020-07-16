The Staves Beautiful New Song 'Trying' Taps Into Societal Enniu

The Staves have shared their beautiful new song 'Trying'.

The band breezed back into our lives earlier this year, and 2020 clearly plays a big role in their current creativity.

New song 'Trying' is about the ongoing dystopia we found ourselves in, and how mutual inter-dependence can get us through.

In true Staves style this is all delivered in a glorious fashion, with light seeming to beam out of every note.

Camilla Staveley-Taylor explains of the track...

“I wanted to write a song about the state of things in the world and how broken our ability to communicate with each other had become as a society, but it became impossible as I was writing to separate my personal life from the broader message. I was living in America away from my family in a relationship that was failing. The state of America (and in Britain for that matter) and the state of my relationship seemed to become one and the same. The song became far more about my own situation.”

“I feel like trying is what we spend most of our lives doing really. Just trying our best. Trying to be better, to make things work. This was definitely a time where I was nearly tried out...”

Tune in now.

