The Spook School Share Final Single 'Keep In Touch'

Scottish indie-punk heroes The Spook School have shared their final single 'Keep In Touch'.

The band have decided to wrap up their story, with their last ever live shows taking place this September.

It all ends in Glasgow next month, with the Scottish group decided to share one last single.

The Spook School go out with a bang, not a whimper, with new single 'Keep In Touch' holding an air of triumph.

On the single, drummer Niall McCamley says:

“We have had the absolute time of our lives. Just because the band is coming to a close doesn’t mean we won’t be around. The songs get to live on and we will still reply to your messages and letters. What an adventure, and what a privilege to be able to celebrate the journey with one final tour. Thank you for making a tiny band feel like giants. Keep in touch.”

Tune in now.

Catch The Spook School at the following shows:

August

30 Edinburgh Henry’s Cellar Bar - SOLD OUT

31 Newcastle The Cumberland Arms - TICKETS

September

1 Manchester Gullivers - SOLD OUT

2 Leeds Brudenell Social Club

3 Bristol Exchange

4 Brighton Green Door Store

5 London Moth Club

6 Nottingham Rough Trade - SOLD OUT

7 Glasgow The Art School