The Specials Auction Off Artwork

The Specials are set to auction off some exclusive artwork.

The band released their outstanding new album 'Encore' earlier this year, a biting, skanking, heavily politicised return.

Matching their imposing catalogue, 'Encore' was followed by some outstanding live shows, with the stage adorning in specially designed artwork.

With that segment of the tour coming to an end The Specials have decided to auction off the artwork, created by the band's Terry Hall and Horace Panter.

Reserve is by email only - contact hello@horacepanterart.com for more details.

Now available to #PREORDER but on sale officially from 1st-21st November. Limited edition prints, signed and numbered by me and Terry @thespecials. To reserve EMAIL ONLY: hello@horacepanterart.com. No messages. Thank you... Horace! pic.twitter.com/oqY7cgmEoD — Horace Panter (@horacepanterart) October 25, 2019

