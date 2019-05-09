The Snuts Share Surging New Single 'Maybe California'

Glasgow indie crew The Snuts have shared precocious new single 'Maybe California'.

The band are enjoying a storming summer, playing a completely sold out sweat-drenched show at London's Shacklewell Arms earlier this week.

A raucous opening to their latest UK tour, it follows a fantastic mainstage performance at TRNSMT Festival in their native Glasgow - a moment BBC News dubbed as "Snuts Days".

Now everyday can be Snuts day, with the Glasgow outfit sharing their breezy new indie stomper 'Maybe California'.

Produced by Rich Costey, it's a crisp, infectious guitar romp, packed with precocious charm and heart-on-sleeve lyricism.

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Fabrice Bourgelle

