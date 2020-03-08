The Snuts Are Playing Stirling Castle

The Snuts have confirmed plans for a special show at Scotland's Stirling Castle.

The historic castle is close to the site of the famed battle and of course the Wallace monument, and is visible for miles around.

It's now set to host The Snuts, who will play a one off live-streamed show at the castle on March 26th.

The date will be live-stream only with no fans in attendance, making it an especially unique experience.

New album 'W.L.' will be played in its entirety - alongside a host of fan favourites - mere days before its April 2nd release.

“In an effort to play our debut record back to back for our fans we decided to rent out a castle,” Jack Cochrane said of the show. “And with a glimmer of hope on the horizon where live music is concerned, we wanted to make sure this was our grandest, most ambitious live stream show to date.”

Grab a ticket HERE.

The Snuts will play Scotland's Stirling Castle on March 26th.

