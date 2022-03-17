The Smile's 'Skrting On The Surface' Thrives On Interplay

The Smile have shared new single 'Skrting On The Surface'.

Out now, it's the band's third single to date, and it has a curiously laid back appeal.

A song that thrives on interplay, the lush guitar lines move against Thom Yorke's vocal, while the brass-driven brush strokes add colour and detail.

Structurally, 'Skrting On The Surface' seems to blow up like a balloon, growing to fill the space around it.

The video was shot by BAFTA-winning writer / director Mark Jenkin in a disused Cornish tin mine, with the 16mm black and white effects producing something simple but intense.

Tune in now.

- - -