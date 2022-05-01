The Smile Share Debut Single 'You Will Never Work In Television Again'

The Smile have shared their debut single 'You Will Never Work In Television Again'.

The project features Radiohead pairing Thom Yorke and Jonny Greenwood, joined by Sons Of Kemet’s Tom Skinner.

Making their debut at Glastonbury's Live From Worthy Farm event, The Smile will play three intimate London shows this month.

Set to be beamed around the world, the performances are trailed by the release of their debut single.

'You Will Never Work In Television Again' is a crunching, dynamic, rock-driven return, one that steps outside of Radiohead's recent work.

A surging blast of energy, 'You Will Never Work In Television Again' threatens to rip your face off during its sub-three minute span before shuddering to an abrupt halt.

Out now, you can check it out below.

Photo Credit: Alex Lake

