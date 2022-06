Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs has shared his new single 'The Sleeper'.

The producer has marked out his return, with a full length album set to land on September 9th.

Released on his own Nice Age imprint, 'When The Lights Go' features a blockbuster 17 tracks.

'The Sleeper' displays the electronic musician's introspective side, with a heart-tugged arrangement.

Dwelling in wistful reflection, the opaque sounds display T-E-E-D's world-building properties.

Tune in now.

- - -