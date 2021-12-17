The Silver Bars Soar With 'The Long Night'

Indie risers The Silver Bars have laid their mini-manifesto with new single ‘The Long Night’.

Out now, it finds the five-piece digging deep, attempting to articulate what they want to achieve in the coming weeks and months.

Racing out of the traps, 'The Long Night' distils the band's potential down to a fine essence, an indie rock blaster with a heart of gold.

Lyrically direct, it finds the Barrow-in-Furness outfit baring their souls, a song driven by an emphatic honesty.

Dynamic and punchy, 'The Long Night' finds The Silver Bars operating with a point to prove. Say the band...

“The track is a single where we wanted to find out where we can go with the band, it's an avenue that nobody has heard us go down, not even ourselves and that was really exciting. It's a song that's been pivotal in getting us to realise our own sound, something we're truly proud of, and we hope everyone else hears that too.”

Tune in now.