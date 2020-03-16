The Shins Search For "Warmth And Sentiment" On 'The Great Divide'

The Shins have shared their new single 'The Great Divide'.

James Mercer & Co. have been busy in the studio, working on an antidote to the current dystopia.

New single 'The Great Divide' leads the way, with the tinkling synthesisers offset against the band's indie rock template.

Sonically gorgeous, the keening vocal offers up an innocent plea for unity in divided times.

James Mercer comments: “It’s an epic about longing and love in a broken world. I guess we wanted to try to provide a bit of warmth and sentiment in hard times...”

He adds that 'The Great Divide' is “a blend of futurism and nostalgia. We used everything from vintage synthesizers to iPhones, from a sixties Ludwig kit to an 808.”

Tune in now.

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.