The Shadracks Share Brooding New Single 'Pray'

London-via-Kent three-piece The Shadracks have shared their brooding new single 'Pray'.

The band's new album 'From Human Like Forms' mangles together garage punk, freakbeat, and psychedelia, resulting in something barbed and unholy.

We kinda like it: The Horrors' Rhys Webb plays bass, while the one and only Billy Childish holds down production for the three-piece.

Album cut 'Pray' will gain a full single release on August 27th via Damaged Goods Records, with a cover of Buzzcocks' fantastic 'Time's Up' on the flip.

You can order the seven inch vinyl copy HERE , and we've managed to get our mitts on the video.

Shot by film maker Douglas Hart - who also played bass in the Jesus and Mary Chain - it opens in the corner of someone's house.

An intimate and explosive live performance - vocalist Huddie Shadrack drives the song forwards, while drummer Elisa Abednego absolutely nails that tribal beat.

The Shadracks play an actual IRL show - yep, we know, right? - tomorrow night (August 13th) at London's Moth Club venue.

It's all part of the infamous Cave Club, the essential vinyl-digging treat pieced together by Rhys Webb and Telegram Sam - grab a ticket HERE.

