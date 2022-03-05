The Sex Pistols To Re-Issue 'God Save The Queen'

The Sex Pistols will re-issue their seminal 1977 single 'God Save The Queen' later this month.

The track was released into the jingoistic atmosphere of the Silver Jubilee, and caused a nationwide uproar.

Initially slated to be released through A&M Records, the deal was ripped up after only six days; the remaining copies of the initial release became true collector's items.

Manager Malcolm McLaren took the band to Virgin Records, who gave 'God The Save The Queen' its official release.

Famously denied No. 1 in the charts, 'God Save The Queen' will be re-issued in time for this summer's jubilee.

The limited vinyl re-issue re-creates both pressings, with the A&M repro limited to just 1,977 copies; 4,000 copies of the Virgin re-release will be on sale to fans.

Both editions re-create the original artwork, with the A&M edition featuring a reproduction of the company sleeve.

The B sides also match the original releases with ‘No Feeling’ for A&M,’ and Did You No Wrong’ for Virgin.

'God Save The Queen' will be re-issued on May 27th.

Formats:

7”

Virgin Version (4,000 copies)

A/ God Save The Queen

B/ Did You No Wrong

7"

A&M Version - (1977 copies)

A/ God Save The Queen

B/ No Feeling

