The Saints' Chris Bailey Has Died

The Saints frontman Chris Bailey has died.

The singer was a true punk pioneer, forming The Saints in his native Brisbane before 'punk' was even common currency.

Formed in 1973, the band rejected prog rock's eccentricities in favour of something a little more full throttle, taking pointers from The Stooges in the process.

Their fantastic 1976 single '(I'm) Stranded' encapsulated their approach: punchy, packed with energy, and tonnes of hooks, a copy found its was to the UK where The Saints became music press darlings.

Snapped up by EMI, The Saints released their debut album in 1977, with their relentless work ethic taking them on a near-continual touring cycle.

Two quickfire albums followed before the band began to splinter, with Chris Bailey pushing new influences to the fore on LPs such as 1982's 'Casablancas'.

The Saints' only ever-present member, Chris Bailey led the band for five decades, with their most recent album 'King Of The Sun' landing in 2012.

It's those early singles for which he will be remembered, however, helping to codify punk rock as the vital lingua fraca of disaffected adolescence.

News of Chris Bailey's passing was confirmed on The Saints' social media channels - rest in power.

