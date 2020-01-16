The Roots co-founder Malik B has died.

The rapper joined the seminal group at its primordial stage, and helped drive their opening four albums.

Appearing on 'Organix' (1993), 'Do You Want More?!!!??!' (1995), 'Illadelph Halflife' (1996), and the legendary 'Things Fall Apart' (1999), he departed before 2002's 'Phrenology'.

The gifted Philadelphia artist went on to steer a solo career, recently working alongside Mr. Green on the 2015 album 'Unpredictable'.

The Roots confirmed his death, commenting: “May he be remembered for his devotion to Islam, His loving brotherhood and his innovation as one of the most gifted MCs of all time...”

Rest in Peace to Malik B of The Roots. "Step into The Realm" from Things Fall Apart was always one of my favorite performances from him. pic.twitter.com/d6sOlKxapB — BLUEPRINT (@printmatic) July 29, 2020

Thank you Malik B pic.twitter.com/CXe26RljUF — AFROPUNK (@afropunk) July 29, 2020

Heartbroken to hear of the passing of Malik B, one of the greatest MC's to ever come from this city. He had his troubles for sure, but dude inspired a whole generation of us to touch the mic. Myself included. May he rest peacefully. — Reef The Lost Cauze (@LostCauze) July 29, 2020

