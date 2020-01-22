The Rolling Stones To Re-Issue 'Goat's Head Soup'

The Rolling Stones will re-issue their 1973 album 'Goat's Head Soup' later this year.

The world's greatest rock 'n' roll band will look back on a unique album, one that arguably stands as one of their best.

Recorded in Jamaica, Los Angeles, and London alongside Jimmy Miller, 'Goat's Head Soup' is a heady fusion of swamp blues, preening funky, honky tonk country, and the emerging influence of reggae.

Set to be given the lavish re-issue treatment, fans can expect a treasure trove of unreleased studio gems, and spruced up live material.

Out on September 4th, highlights include a new, previously unreleased version of 'Scarlet' featuring Led Zeppelin icon Jimmy Page.

Unheard song 'All The Rage' will be officially released, alongside further unissued mixes by Stones associate and production great Glyn Johns.

Spread across a 4-CD and vinyl box set, the new re-issue also features the full version of Brussells Affair - the Belgium concert from their Autumn '73 tour that is regarded as one of the band's finest performances.

As if that wasn't enough, you can expect an exclusive 120-page book featuring photography, essays by writers Ian McCann, Nick Kent and Daryl Easlea and tour posters from that 1973 jaunt.

Order your copy HERE.

'Goat's Head Soup' will be re-issued on September 4th.

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.