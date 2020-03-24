The Rolling Stones Share New Single 'Living In A Ghost Town'

The Rolling Stones have shared their new single 'Living In A Ghost Town'.

The legendary rock 'n' roll group took part in Lady Gaga's One World event, using Zoom to play as a group from differing locations.

New single 'Living In A Ghost Town' follows naturally on from this, and there's a slight latin feel to the rhythm.

Mick Jagger's preening vocal has a haunted quality, while the crisp production has a glossy yet natural sheen to it.

Tune in now.

Mick Jagger spoke to Apple Music about the single, and the band's decision to halt their touring activities in light of coronavirus.

He said: “It wasn't written for now, but it was just one of those odd things. It was written about being in a place which was full of life, but is now bereft of life so to speak... I was just jamming on the guitar and wrote it really quickly in like 10 minutes”.

