The Rolling Stones Compile New Blues Album

The Rolling Stones have announced plans for new compilation 'Confessin' The Blues'.
The album will be released on November 9th, and will feature some blues classics spread across two discs.
Ronnie Wood has crafted the cover art, with the rock 'n' roll legends spearheading the arguments over the tracklisting.
Moving from country blues to Chicago's electric revolution and beyond, the album features some classic Stones touchstones alongside some lesser notes gems.
The compilation opens with Muddy Waters' cut 'Rollin' Stone' which gave the band its name, and includes the likes of Howlin' Wolf's 'Little Red Rooster' and Mississippi Fred McDowell's 'You Gotta Move', both later covered by The Rolling Stones.
Mick Jagger was an early fan of the blues, commenting: “The first Muddy Waters album that was really popular was Muddy Waters at Newport, which was the first album I ever bought”.
Keith Richards adds: “If you don't know the blues... there's no point in picking up the guitar and playing rock and roll or any other form of popular music.”
In addition to this, 10% of BMG’s net receipts from the sale of this album will be donated to Willie Dixon’s Blues Heaven Foundation. Jacqueline Dixon, President/CEO of The Blues Heaven Foundation, comments:
"We are extremely honoured, grateful and humbled that Willie Dixon’s Blues Heaven Foundation has been included in such an astonishing project. It means so much that my father’s dream of creating an organisation that promotes, protects and preserves the Blues for future generations is being recognised and supported by artists that have achieved so much."
Out on November 9th, here's the tracklisting:
DISC ONE
1. Muddy Waters - Rollin’ Stone
2 Howlin’ Wolf Little - Red Rooster
3. John Lee Hooker - Boogie Chillen
4. Little Walter - Hate To See You Go
5. Chuck Berry - Little Queenie
6. Bo Diddley - You Can’t Judge A Book By It’s Cover
7. Eddie Taylor - Ride ‘Em On Down
8. Slim Harpo - I’m A King Bee
9. Magic Sam - All Your Love
10. Elmore James - Dust My Broom
11. Little Walter - Just Your Fool
12. Muddy Waters - I Want To Be Loved
13. Big Bill Broonzy - Key To The Highway
14. Robert Johnson - Love In Vain Blues
15. Mississippi Fred McDowell - You Gotta Move
16. Jimmy Reed - Bright Lights, Big City
17. Big Maceo - Worried Life Blues
18. Little Johnny Taylor - Everybody Knows About My Good Thing (Part 1)
19. Howlin’ Wolf - Commit A Crime
20. Otis Rush - I Can’t Quit You Baby
21. Jay McShann & Walter Brown - Confessin’ The Blues
DISC TWO
1. Howlin’ Wolf - Just Like I Treat You
2. Little Walter - I Got To Go
3. Chuck Berry - Carol
4. Bo Diddley - Mona
5. Muddy Waters - I Just Want To Make Love To You
6. Elmore James - Blues Before Sunrise
7. Eddie Taylor - Bad Boy
8. Boy Blue - Boogie Children
9. Jimmy Reed - Little Rain
10. Robert Johnson - Stop Breakin’ Down Blues
11. Reverend Robert Wilkins - The Prodigal Son
12. Lightnin’ Slim - Hoodoo Blues
13. Billy Boy Arnold - Don’t Stay Out All Night
14. Bo Diddley - Craw Dad
15. Dale Hawkins - Suzie Q
16. Amos Milburn - Down The Road Apiece
17. Howlin’ Wolf - Little Baby
18. Little Walter - Blue And Lonesome
19. B.B. King - Rock Me Baby
20. Buddy Guy - Damn Right I’ve Got The Blues
21. Muddy Waters - Mannish Boy
