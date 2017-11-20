The Rolling Stones Compile New Blues Album

The Rolling Stones have announced plans for new compilation 'Confessin' The Blues'.

The album will be released on November 9th, and will feature some blues classics spread across two discs.

Ronnie Wood has crafted the cover art, with the rock 'n' roll legends spearheading the arguments over the tracklisting.

Moving from country blues to Chicago's electric revolution and beyond, the album features some classic Stones touchstones alongside some lesser notes gems.

The compilation opens with Muddy Waters' cut 'Rollin' Stone' which gave the band its name, and includes the likes of Howlin' Wolf's 'Little Red Rooster' and Mississippi Fred McDowell's 'You Gotta Move', both later covered by The Rolling Stones.

Mick Jagger was an early fan of the blues, commenting: “The first Muddy Waters album that was really popular was Muddy Waters at Newport, which was the first album I ever bought”.

Keith Richards adds: “If you don't know the blues... there's no point in picking up the guitar and playing rock and roll or any other form of popular music.”

In addition to this, 10% of BMG’s net receipts from the sale of this album will be donated to Willie Dixon’s Blues Heaven Foundation. Jacqueline Dixon, President/CEO of The Blues Heaven Foundation, comments:

"We are extremely honoured, grateful and humbled that Willie Dixon’s Blues Heaven Foundation has been included in such an astonishing project. It means so much that my father’s dream of creating an organisation that promotes, protects and preserves the Blues for future generations is being recognised and supported by artists that have achieved so much."

Out on November 9th, here's the tracklisting:

DISC ONE

1. Muddy Waters - Rollin’ Stone

2 Howlin’ Wolf Little - Red Rooster

3. John Lee Hooker - Boogie Chillen

4. Little Walter - Hate To See You Go

5. Chuck Berry - Little Queenie

6. Bo Diddley - You Can’t Judge A Book By It’s Cover

7. Eddie Taylor - Ride ‘Em On Down

8. Slim Harpo - I’m A King Bee

9. Magic Sam - All Your Love

10. Elmore James - Dust My Broom

11. Little Walter - Just Your Fool

12. Muddy Waters - I Want To Be Loved

13. Big Bill Broonzy - Key To The Highway

14. Robert Johnson - Love In Vain Blues

15. Mississippi Fred McDowell - You Gotta Move

16. Jimmy Reed - Bright Lights, Big City

17. Big Maceo - Worried Life Blues

18. Little Johnny Taylor - Everybody Knows About My Good Thing (Part 1)

19. Howlin’ Wolf - Commit A Crime

20. Otis Rush - I Can’t Quit You Baby

21. Jay McShann & Walter Brown - Confessin’ The Blues

DISC TWO

1. Howlin’ Wolf - Just Like I Treat You

2. Little Walter - I Got To Go

3. Chuck Berry - Carol

4. Bo Diddley - Mona

5. Muddy Waters - I Just Want To Make Love To You

6. Elmore James - Blues Before Sunrise

7. Eddie Taylor - Bad Boy

8. Boy Blue - Boogie Children

9. Jimmy Reed - Little Rain

10. Robert Johnson - Stop Breakin’ Down Blues

11. Reverend Robert Wilkins - The Prodigal Son

12. Lightnin’ Slim - Hoodoo Blues

13. Billy Boy Arnold - Don’t Stay Out All Night

14. Bo Diddley - Craw Dad

15. Dale Hawkins - Suzie Q

16. Amos Milburn - Down The Road Apiece

17. Howlin’ Wolf - Little Baby

18. Little Walter - Blue And Lonesome

19. B.B. King - Rock Me Baby

20. Buddy Guy - Damn Right I’ve Got The Blues

21. Muddy Waters - Mannish Boy

