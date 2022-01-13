The Rills Bite Back With 'Do It Differently'

The Rills have shared their new single 'Do It Differently'.

The Lincoln band are tipped to break out in 2022, propelled by their incoming EP 'Do It Differently'.

Out on May 6th via Nice Swan Records, it'll be accompanied by a string of zesty live shows at a venue near you.

Punchy and controlled, the title track 'Do It Differently' is a riot, an instantly addictive indie rock rabble rouser.

Embodying the band's approach, 'Do It Differently' races out of the tracks. The Rills say the single “is about embodying the spirit of creativity...”

They continue: “It’s acknowledging your uniqueness and using it to push against a world that tries to pigeonhole you. The song is inspired by the TikTok generation & how they’ve used a new format to build huge communities in rapid time - taking control of your own destiny is a very punk mentality to us. Right now, TikTok is as punk as it gets!”

Tune in now.

